Next high-ranking officer arrested

Ex-Wagner boss repeatedly complained about corrupt officers

The Russian military apparatus is considered to be extremely corrupt. Most recently, Deputy Defense Minister Timur Ivanov and the head of the main cadre department, Yuri Kuznetsov, were arrested. In particular, the former head of the Russian private army Wagner, Yevgeny Prigozhin, had repeatedly complained about a bribery economy in the military leadership and blamed defeats in the war of aggression against Ukraine on this.