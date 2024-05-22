Vorteilswelt
Women abducted

Video of abducted female soldiers released

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 22:51

A video of the abduction of five female Israeli soldiers was released on Wednesday. They were on duty as army scouts. Their parents now hope that the horrific images will contribute to the release of the Hamas hostages.

comment0 Kommentare

In the video, the injured young women, some of them covered in blood, can be seen with heavily armed terrorists. They look frightened and have their arms tied behind their backs. The kidnappers keep shouting at them and threatening them. The Israeli soldiers are first guarded in a room and then taken into a vehicle where they lie crowded together on the floor.

Seven female scouts kidnapped
The video lasts around three minutes and is a compilation of bodycam footage of the terrorists. The worst scenes, such as the most serious violence or footage of corpses, were not shown. "On that terrible Saturday, 15 female scouts were murdered and seven were kidnapped alive from the Nachal Oz military base," it said in a statement. One of them was rescued after 23 days, another was murdered in captivity. The Israeli army recovered their bodies from the Gaza Strip.

Protest for the release of hostages (Bild: AFP/Jack Guez)
Protest for the release of hostages
(Bild: AFP/Jack Guez)
Hostages released again (Bild: Spokesperson‘s office, Schneider Children Medical Center / AFP)
Hostages released again
(Bild: Spokesperson‘s office, Schneider Children Medical Center / AFP)

Warnings in vain
According to media reports, the scouts on the border with the Gaza Strip have repeatedly warned of suspicious events to no avail. Almost 1200 people were killed in the Hamas attack on October 7 and more than 250 hostages were abducted in the Gaza Strip. The families of those kidnapped are now hoping that the footage will help broker a deal between Israel's government and Hamas. The government should "not waste another moment" and return to the negotiating table immediately.

Only recently, the Israeli army recovered three dead hostages from the Gaza Strip, including the body of German-Israeli Shani Louk (see video above).

The terrorist attack on October 7 was the trigger for Israel's military offensive in the Gaza Strip. According to Hamas, more than 35,000 people have been killed so far.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

