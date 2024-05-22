Video of abducted female soldiers released

Seven female scouts kidnapped

The video lasts around three minutes and is a compilation of bodycam footage of the terrorists. The worst scenes, such as the most serious violence or footage of corpses, were not shown. "On that terrible Saturday, 15 female scouts were murdered and seven were kidnapped alive from the Nachal Oz military base," it said in a statement. One of them was rescued after 23 days, another was murdered in captivity. The Israeli army recovered their bodies from the Gaza Strip.