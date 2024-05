This is the new number one for the Graz99ers

The 32-year-old signed a two-year contract in Graz. He has played 226 games in Sweden's top league, achieving a catch rate of over 91 percent. Most recently, the Swede was on the ice for Ilves in Finland - where he had a goals-against average of 2.2. "I was absolutely convinced by the talks with the 99ers' management. I want to help Graz be successful again and grow into a play-off team," says the new goalie.