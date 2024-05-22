Vorteilswelt
Between 6 and 9 a.m.

Chemical protest could paralyze traffic in Linz

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 17:19

Linz commuters will need nerves of steel on Thursday morning: Following the faltering salary negotiations for tens of thousands of employees in the chemical industry, there will be protests outside the chemical park in the provincial capital. The police fear chaos in the early morning traffic.

comment0 Kommentare

In any case, the police are prepared. After the salary negotiations for around 50,000 employees in the chemical industry came to a standstill, protests are planned for Thursday. The background to this is that the 6.3 percent adjustment demanded by the trade union and works councils has not been accepted by the employers. "The offer from the employers' side was lower than this," says the union.

In any case, protest rallies are being held in front of the entrance to the Linz Chemical Park, with hundreds of participants expected. The rally will start at six o'clock in the morning and last until 9 o'clock. Andreas Stangl, who has just been confirmed in office as President of the Chamber of Labor, will also be taking part.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

OÖ-Krone
OÖ-Krone
