Thiem in Paris: It was never going to be enough for the title

Breakthrough in 2016

The then 22-year-old made his breakthrough in 2016 when he reached the semi-finals against Belgian David Goffin, where top seed Novak Djokovic was one size too big. In 2017, he got his revenge on the Serb - seeded No. 7 - in the quarter-finals with an impressive 7:6(5), 6:3, 6:0. In the semi-finals, he lost 3:6, 4:6, 0:6 to Nadal. In subsequent years, the Iberian proved to be too high a hurdle in the final. In 2018, Thiem lost the title duel 4:6, 3:6, 2:6, in 2019, after a five-set victory over Djokovic, it was more even with a 3:6, 7:5, 1:6, 1:6.