Heavyweights and light fare for the anniversary

Three heavyweights in the program

Among other things, he has some heavyweights in the program: the season will open with Wagner's "Tannhäuser", directed by Evgeny Titov, who is considered a "rising star" in the opera world and whom Lenz describes as "one of the most exciting directors of the present day". Another heavyweight is Hector Berlioz' "Les Troyens", the mammoth work will actually be performed for the first time in Graz. And ballet director Dirk Elwert is also starting the season with what he calls a "milestone in dance history": Igor Stravinsky's "Le Sacre du printemps", whose premiere in Paris in 1913 became one of the most legendary scandals in music history. In Graz, Cuban choreographer George Céspedes will take a completely new look at the classic.