Stegersbach Tigers
“European Cup as a reward for the hard work!”
Last year, they surprisingly finished fourth - and this year, the inline skater field hockey ladies of the Stegersbach Tigers are once again competing with the best in Europe and want even more if possible. From May 23 to 25, the Tigers will be taking part in the IISHF Women's European Cup in Krefeld, Germany.
As Austrian champions, the women from Stegersbach have qualified for the prestigious tournament. "We are very proud of our women's team and their continuous development and success," says chairman and coach Freiberger Andreas: "Participation in the European Cup is a well-deserved reward for their hard work in recent years and their team spirit. We are confident that they will put in a great performance in Krefeld."
Last year they narrowly failed
Last year they narrowly failed to reach the semi-finals of the international premiere with a 0:1 defeat, this time they are aiming for more, as mastermind Monika Janisch emphasizes: "We have focused on this opportunity and are ready to give our best. The level of competition is high, but we are determined to play to our strengths and fight for the title."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.