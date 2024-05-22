Green defiant act:
Lena Schilling to appear before the press soon
The Greens have commented on the latest accusations against their EU leadership candidate Lena Schilling. Schilling herself and Green Party Secretary General Olga Voglauer are currently giving a press statement - you can find a livestream above.
Conclusion: Schilling is not thinking of resigning, on the contrary. Voglauer continued to put the 23-year-old on the wall and described the climate activist as an "exceptional political talent". However, the appearance was extremely bizarre, with Voglauer's very daring statements making her look more like a conspiracy theorist.
Voglauer brings SPÖ into play as the originator
She spoke for almost 20 minutes, but did not comment on the current accusations against Schilling. Instead, the media reports of the past few days were criticized. The Green Secretary General literally spoke of "inhuman incitement that has never been seen before".
"Silberstein methods"
She also spoke of "Silberstein methods" against Schilling, even bringing the SPÖ into play as the originator. And she suggested the KPÖ as the possible originator of a "campaign", revealing in her statement that the head of the KPÖ was involved with Schilling. NGOs also got their fair share of indirect criticism, as they like to dismiss political defectors as "traitors".
Schilling is now joining the Greens
Schilling emphasized in her statement that she was extremely angry. At the same time, she had sent off an application for membership of the Greens today.
New allegations against the 23-year-old were published by "Der Standard" on Tuesday. According to these, she is said to have harbored feelings of hatred against the Greens and planned to change factions.
The Green Party leadership has always fully supported the former activist. She herself also wanted to continue to deal openly with the allegations against her.
However, Schilling admitted to the "Krone" that her rapprochement with the Greens had initially caused her a stomach ache and that "a sentence can slip out". "But I realized that the Greens are the only ones you can do climate policy with."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.