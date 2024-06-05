The “Krone” is once again looking for Carinthians with a big heart

We live in turbulent times; fortunately, there are people who enrich the lives of their fellow human beings in a special way with their tireless commitment and warm-hearted nature - these are people of the heart! Those who always work in the background and form the heart and soul of our community with their care, compassion and generosity. They are the silent pillars of everyday life who do good things without big words and often without recognition and make all our lives a little better; they provide comfort in difficult times and are always there when you need them.