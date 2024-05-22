What was going on?
Singer Kelly Rowland completely freaks out in Cannes
Oops, what was going on? Kelly Rowland actually gave a brilliant performance in Cannes on Tuesday evening. But then the singer's mood suddenly changed and the 43-year-old completely lost it on the red carpet.
Wearing a red gown and gorgeous diamond jewelry around her neck, Kelly Rowland walked the red carpet in front of the Festival Theatre in Cannes on Tuesday evening. Smiling, she posed for the waiting photographers and seemed to be in high spirits.
Rowland snapped
But appearances were deceptive. Only shortly after the first photos were taken on the Croisette, the ex-Destiny's Child beauty's mood changed - within seconds.
As Rowland walked up the stairs to the Festival Hall, a security guard seemed to dampen the 43-year-old's mood. She held up her arm to guide the singer into the venue and accosted her.
Reason for rant unknown
For Rowland, this was obviously an affront that ended in a minor outburst. With a raised index finger and a scowl, Rowland reprimanded the employee. Apparently, the singer also got quite loud.
It is not known what exactly got Rowland so angry. So far, Beyoncé Knowles' ex-colleague has not commented on her tirade.
Rowland notorious for diva behavior
However, this is not the first time that Rowland has made headlines with her unbridled temperament. It was only in January that the Grammy winner left the set of the "Today Morning Show" in a hurry. The reason: she was not happy with her wardrobe.
Rowland threw the entire show overboard with her diva demeanor. Presenter Hoda Kotb had to find a replacement on the spur of the moment following the singer's spontaneous withdrawal.
Kelly Rowland rose to fame alongside Beyoncé Knowles and Michelle Williams with the girl group Destiny's Child and has since embarked on a solo musical career. At the same time, Rowland is also a successful actress and was recently seen in the Netflix film "Mea Culpa".
