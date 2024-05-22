With Mbappe in Cannes
Party scandal: Ousmane Dembele on the verge of leaving PSG
Just one year after Ousmane Dembele moved to Paris Saint-Germain, the Frenchman is reportedly on the verge of leaving the capital club again. According to "RMC Sport", coach Luis Enrique is said to want to end his collaboration with the 27-year-old due to a party night with Kylian Mbappe.
Although the short trip to the film festival in Cannes was approved by the club, a trip to a nightclub or two was not. As a result, Enrique will probably leave both players out of the starting eleven for the cup final against Olympique Lyon next Saturday.
Things are set to get even worse for Dembele. Apparently, the winger will have to look for a new employer in the summer. A verdict that Mbappe avoids with his already fixed departure from PSG.
"Clear break with the club"
But the star striker is also said to no longer enjoy the best reputation within the club and has been missing from the Parisians' squad for the last two seasons. "It would only be logical if Mbappe never played for PSG again. There is a clear rift with the club," RMC Sport is convinced. According to reports, the 25-year-old is set to sign for Real Madrid in the summer.
