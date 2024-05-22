Party scandal: Ousmane Dembele on the verge of leaving PSG

"Clear break with the club"

But the star striker is also said to no longer enjoy the best reputation within the club and has been missing from the Parisians' squad for the last two seasons. "It would only be logical if Mbappe never played for PSG again. There is a clear rift with the club," RMC Sport is convinced. According to reports, the 25-year-old is set to sign for Real Madrid in the summer.