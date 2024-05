Special Senna livery for Piastri and Norris

Yellow, green and blue instead of the usual papaya colors. In reference to the helmet of the Brazilian, who triumphed for McLaren five times in a row in Monte-Carlo from 1989 to 1993, the British racing team's drivers will be sporting a new look. In addition, the name of the racing icon, who died in 1994, will be printed on the front and rear wings, while the cockpit will be adorned with quotes from the three-time world champion.