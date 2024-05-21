Eagles change flight routes because of the war in Ukraine

The higher the military activity, the fewer eagles

Every spring, thousands of golden eagles set off from East Africa and Greece to Belarus to breed. A route comparison revealed that the birds of prey have probably covered an average of 85 kilometers more since the invasion. This means they have to spend 55 hours more on the journey, the team reports in the journal "Current Biology". The situation is also not rosy when it comes to stopovers. Before the conflict, 90 percent of eagles stopped over in Ukraine. Since the war of aggression, only 32 percent do so. According to the team of scientists, the greatest deviations occur where military activity is higher.