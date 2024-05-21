More and more crimes are being committed at Vienna's schools. The number has almost doubled from 2021 to 2023. Vienna's FPÖ leader Nepp is not surprised. "SPÖ Mayor Michael Ludwig has lured illegal migrants to Vienna with generous social benefits. You have to be careful that you don't have a knife collection behind you," says Nepp. "In future, social benefits must be linked to Austrian citizenship," said the blue politician. "We have to make Vienna unattractive for immigrants," the former deputy mayor of Vienna continues.