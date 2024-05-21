Nonsense about immigration:
“We have to make Vienna unattractive”
In the current "Club 3" program, Viennese FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp, pollster Christoph Haselmayer and "Krone" journalist Erich Vogl talk about violence in schools, "5 years of Ibiza" and the consequences, as well as the upcoming elections. Tanja Pfaffeneder will host the program.
More and more crimes are being committed at Vienna's schools. The number has almost doubled from 2021 to 2023. Vienna's FPÖ leader Nepp is not surprised. "SPÖ Mayor Michael Ludwig has lured illegal migrants to Vienna with generous social benefits. You have to be careful that you don't have a knife collection behind you," says Nepp. "In future, social benefits must be linked to Austrian citizenship," said the blue politician. "We have to make Vienna unattractive for immigrants," the former deputy mayor of Vienna continues.
Two-party coalition is preferred
A new EU Parliament will be elected on June 9. 20 of the 720 seats will be occupied by red-white-red politicians. According to the polls, the FPÖ is also in first place here. The National Council elections will take place at the end of September. "Austrians want stability, they fear German conditions," says pollster Christoph Haselmayer.
Of 1003 people surveyed in mid-May, 19 percent are in favor of a government consisting of the FPÖ and ÖVP. This is followed by ÖVP/SPÖ and SPÖ/ÖVP with 13 and eleven percent respectively. A coalition led by Türkis with Blau, on the other hand, is only supported by seven percent. Various three-party variants, which have been repeatedly dynamized recently, are also moderately popular.
Watch the video above to find out what Nepp would change as mayor of Vienna, what he thinks about Lena Schilling and what Viktor Orbán is doing better in Hungary.
You can watch "Club 3" every Tuesday from 10:15 pm on krone.tv
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.