“Transfers are easier in the Bundesliga”

Bürmoos boss Robert Eckschlager explains a now normal observation: "Players say yes to one club, but then talk to another if more is paid." Last year, the case of Thalgau's Halilovic, who spoke to SAK and Anif at the same time, made headlines. Both sides came to an agreement and the talented player was left without a club - before Bischofshofen struck. Bürmoos found out just how quickly things can happen. "A player agreed to play, then suddenly turned down again because the artificial turf was a problem." An everyday case. It's not for nothing that one transfer record follows the next every year.