Problems with players
“Transfers are easier in the Bundesliga”
Laborious planning costs a lot of nerves for those responsible in the lower soccer league. The focus is on money and effort. The Adnet coach is even considering ending his career.
Bramberg recently surprised everyone with the announcement that former coach Bernhard Hanser (with still undefeated Mittersillers on the march to the 1st Landesliga) will return in the summer. "Special times require special measures," explains chairman Martin Innerhofer. An exaggerated view? Not at all! Eugendorf sporting director Christof Kopleder recently explained just how arduous the planning work is for officials these days: "In the Bundesliga, it's easier to handle a transfer at the moment."
One person who is rarely afraid to peek behind the scenes is Adnet coach Gerhard Perlak. He is stepping down at the end of the season and says: "Actually, I don't want to be coach anymore. Everyone talks about morale and then it still blows up in their faces. Every 16-year-old who can run 50 meters straight nowadays demands money and gets it."
Bürmoos boss Robert Eckschlager explains a now normal observation: "Players say yes to one club, but then talk to another if more is paid." Last year, the case of Thalgau's Halilovic, who spoke to SAK and Anif at the same time, made headlines. Both sides came to an agreement and the talented player was left without a club - before Bischofshofen struck. Bürmoos found out just how quickly things can happen. "A player agreed to play, then suddenly turned down again because the artificial turf was a problem." An everyday case. It's not for nothing that one transfer record follows the next every year.
Whitsun doesn't end until Tuesday
The Whitsun round ends on Tuesday when Kuchl host Grödig (19). The leaders have lost two of their last three games and are under pressure. Seekirchen have won the direct duel and are only three points behind Hofer's team.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
