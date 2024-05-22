Tyrol on the offensive
Focus on math, computer science and co. in schools
The state has set itself the goal of making Tyrol a STEM state and implementing educational regions across the board by 2025. The secondary school in Kematen explained how this is to be achieved.
The shortage of skilled workers continues to affect all sectors. Well-trained workers are urgently needed, especially in the so-called MINT area - the abbreviation stands for mathematics, information technology, natural sciences and technology - as the "Krone" has reported several times. In order to attract more people to these fields, politicians want to make Tyrol a STEM state by next year.
Specifically, corresponding educational regions are to be implemented across the board. This year, the expansion will be funded with 470,000 euros in the regions of Innsbruck-Land West, Imst, Kitzbühel, Landeck, Kufstein, East Tyrol and Schwaz. In 2025, projects will also be funded in the other regions. At the heart of this are the so-called MINT-LABs.
STEM has long since ceased to be a theoretical concept and is now a living practice in business and science. It is a share of the future.
LH Anton Mattle
"Creating the conditions for optimal education"
"In play and experimentation rooms, children and young people can build and program robots, experiment with 3D printers or work with CNC milling machines," explained Governor Anton Mattle (ÖVP) during a visit to Kematen secondary school on Tuesday. The school has had its own STEM class for some time (see interview below) and one of the LABs is currently being set up. The educational institution is currently one of five pilot schools across Tyrol and is therefore a pioneer.
"With the expansion, we are awakening interest and curiosity, but above all we are creating the conditions for an optimal education for our children and young people," LH Mattle is convinced.
"STEM is essential for economic success"
State Education Minister Cornelia Hagele (ÖVP) adds: "We also want to motivate teaching and support staff to strengthen STEM teaching in schools and childcare facilities. After all, they are the ones who can best encourage and support children and young people in their technical and scientific talents."
Simon Meinschad, Managing Director of hollu Systemhygiene GmbH and Chairman of the sal.z.i. business development association, has been campaigning for young talent in this area for several years. He says: "STEM is essential for economic success. The power of the Asian market in this area is so great that countermeasures are needed. The coronavirus pandemic has shown us how important independence is. By investing in future-oriented training, the next generation benefits from the highest quality of training and a wide range of employment opportunities in Tyrol as a business and industrial location."
Linking content with other subjects too
The STEM coordinator responsible at the secondary school in Kematen is Thomas Flatscher. "We focus on teaching our pupils how to deal competently with digitalization and to inspire enthusiasm for the topics," he says. To this end, the content is also linked to other subjects. "Thanks to the funding from the state, we can implement various projects or make use of extracurricular activities, such as excursions to companies or universities," says the teacher happily.
Thomas Flatscher spoke to the "Krone" newspaper about the fascination of STEM subjects.
"Krone": Are there still more boys than girls interested in STEM subjects?
Thomas Flatscher: We are struggling with this problem. We try to explicitly address girls. It's important to put things in the right context for them. For example, that you don't explain the law of levers with pliers, but with biological processes. What we notice: Once girls are in contact with this area, they are very enthusiastic about it.
Have there been STEM projects at Kematen Secondary School for some time now?
This is the second year that we have had this focus. We now have two STEM classes of our own. We've also had projects in cooperation with the fire department and Tiwag. Now the MINT-LAB has been added.
At a school, it's always difficult to get the resources to be able to realize something you want to do.
Thomas Flatscher
What do you hope to gain from the education offensive?
I hope that the teachers will be able to implement their many ideas. It's always difficult to get the resources at a school to be able to realize something you want to do.
Do youneed any more initiatives?
The STEM education regions need to be set up now. Then you can see what is going well and less well and what is still needed.
What fascinates you about the STEM subjects?
What fascinates me is that you can answer questions about how the world works. Being able to answer questions that young children ask and that I have also asked.
