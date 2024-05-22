Focus on math, computer science and co. in schools

Linking content with other subjects too

The STEM coordinator responsible at the secondary school in Kematen is Thomas Flatscher. "We focus on teaching our pupils how to deal competently with digitalization and to inspire enthusiasm for the topics," he says. To this end, the content is also linked to other subjects. "Thanks to the funding from the state, we can implement various projects or make use of extracurricular activities, such as excursions to companies or universities," says the teacher happily.