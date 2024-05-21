The desire to travel has reached a new record high

A constant quarter of Austrians do not travel

Over the years, around a quarter (23.3 percent) of Austrians do not travel at all. According to Peter Laimer from Statistics Austria, this figure has remained constant over the last few years. One in two people who do not travel say that there is no reason for them to do so (motto: "I'd rather be at home"). For every third person, it is financial or health reasons that stand in the way of a vacation.