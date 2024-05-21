Peskov: US arms deliveries can no longer change anything

According to Peskov, even the resumption of arms deliveries from the USA can no longer change the dynamics of the war. "This understanding is growing, and of course this does not contribute to security and balance in the statements of the Kiev regime," he said. Moscow uses the word "regime" pejoratively for the Ukrainian leadership in order to cast doubt on its legitimacy and justify its own brutal war of aggression against the neighboring country.