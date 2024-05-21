Sabotage for Russia?
Kremlin insults Zelensky as “hysterical”
While Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelensky is desperately asking the West for more help in the defensive struggle against the Russian war of aggression, the Kremlin is dismissing the demands as "hysteria". Current developments, however, speak a completely different language. The situation on the Ukrainian front is bad. In addition, Russian acts of sabotage in Europe are increasing.
"Various representatives of the Kiev regime, yes, and even Zelenskyi himself, have made many statements in recent days, sometimes in effect slipping into hysteria," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Tuesday, according to Russian news agencies.
This is due to Ukraine's poor situation on the front. Ukraine has been fending off a Russian war of aggression for more than two years. In recent months, Kiev has increasingly found itself on the defensive due to a lack of arms supplies from the West. Just over a week ago, Russia also launched another ground offensive in the Kharkiv region in north-eastern Ukraine in order to overload the weakened defense lines. Since the beginning of the year, the Russians have occupied several hundred square kilometers of Ukrainian territory.
Peskov: US arms deliveries can no longer change anything
According to Peskov, even the resumption of arms deliveries from the USA can no longer change the dynamics of the war. "This understanding is growing, and of course this does not contribute to security and balance in the statements of the Kiev regime," he said. Moscow uses the word "regime" pejoratively for the Ukrainian leadership in order to cast doubt on its legitimacy and justify its own brutal war of aggression against the neighboring country.
Meanwhile, according to Prime Minister Donald Tusk, nine people have been arrested in Poland in connection with suspected acts of sabotage on behalf of Russia. "The offenses include assault, arson and attempted arson," Tusk told the private Polish television station TVN on Tuesday. Lithuania, Latvia and possibly Sweden were also affected by the incidents, he said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.