Province rejects planned hydropower plant

The rejection of the project is justified in the letter from the Office of the Tyrolean Provincial Government by stating, among other things, that "based on the current state of knowledge and the identified impact factors, it is clear that if the power plant is implemented, areas in the Natura 2000 area will be directly lost, the seed input will be reduced and the function of the metapopulation of the German tamarisk in East Tyrol can no longer be regarded as secure in the long term".