Kals am Großglockner
Province rejects planned hydropower plant
The expansion of hydropower is a key lever for the energy transition in Tyrol, as politicians repeatedly emphasize. However, the municipality of Kals am Großglockner has now received a negative decision. The "Haslach hydropower plant on the Kals stream" had been planned.
The rejection of the project is justified in the letter from the Office of the Tyrolean Provincial Government by stating, among other things, that "based on the current state of knowledge and the identified impact factors, it is clear that if the power plant is implemented, areas in the Natura 2000 area will be directly lost, the seed input will be reduced and the function of the metapopulation of the German tamarisk in East Tyrol can no longer be regarded as secure in the long term".
Several years ago, we repeatedly and resolutely pointed out that the implementation of this project would have a significant negative impact on the Natura 2000 site.
Walter Tschon
No "overriding public interest"
The decision also states that the power plant could make a "contribution of 1.3 percent to achieving Tyrol's energy policy goals and would be able to contribute to security of supply, supply quality and climate protection". Although there is therefore a "compelling public interest", it cannot be assumed that there is an overriding public interest in view of the "serious effects to be expected".
Provincial Environmental Ombudsmanfeels vindicated
The Provincial Environmental Ombudsman's Office, which has also taken a stand on the project, appears to be very relieved about the decision. Walter Tschon, Deputy Provincial Environmental Ombudsman, told the "Tiroler Krone" newspaper: "We already pointed out several years ago, particularly in the context of the impact assessment, that the implementation of this project would have a significant impact on the Natura 2000 site. This has now also been established and confirmed by the authority in a very extensive investigation procedure."
