Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Fully involved in training

Football star feels ready for his comeback

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 17:00

When the new European League of Football season kicks off next weekend, football star Sandro Platzgummer will also be feeling the tension. The 27-year-old, who spent three years with the New York Giants, is about to make his comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament.

comment0 Kommentare

Eleven months ago, Sandro Platzgummer's return to the Raiders Tirol ended before it had really begun. After three years with NFL club New York Giants, the Tyrolean returned to his home club. But after just four games, the football star suffered a serious knee injury - torn cruciate ligament, season over.

Zitat Icon

In terms of strength, I'm almost back to where I was before. Even if I can still feel the knee a bit. But I have the feeling that it's stable.

Sandro Platzgummer

Fully back in training
Now the 27-year-old is about to make his comeback - with his new club Frankfurt Galaxy. The Germans, who play in the Western Conference, are not playing in the opening game of the European League of Football, but the time could come on June 2. "I've been back in full team training for a week now, even with contact," said the Innsbruck native, who is also completing an internship as a doctor in Frankfurt.

Platzgummer made four appearances for the Raiders last year. (Bild: Goran Milosavljevic 2023)
Platzgummer made four appearances for the Raiders last year.
(Bild: Goran Milosavljevic 2023)

Strength is good again
"In terms of strength, I'm almost back to where I was before. Even if I can still feel my knee a bit. But I have the feeling that it's stable," said Sandro. If the knee doesn't cause any problems in the coming week, nothing stands in the way of his return.

The running back has already settled in well in Frankfurt: "I'm getting on well, everyone is very nice."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jörg Mülleder
Jörg Mülleder
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf