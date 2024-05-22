Football star feels ready for his comeback

Fully back in training

Now the 27-year-old is about to make his comeback - with his new club Frankfurt Galaxy. The Germans, who play in the Western Conference, are not playing in the opening game of the European League of Football, but the time could come on June 2. "I've been back in full team training for a week now, even with contact," said the Innsbruck native, who is also completing an internship as a doctor in Frankfurt.