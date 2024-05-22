Fully involved in training
Football star feels ready for his comeback
When the new European League of Football season kicks off next weekend, football star Sandro Platzgummer will also be feeling the tension. The 27-year-old, who spent three years with the New York Giants, is about to make his comeback after tearing his cruciate ligament.
Eleven months ago, Sandro Platzgummer's return to the Raiders Tirol ended before it had really begun. After three years with NFL club New York Giants, the Tyrolean returned to his home club. But after just four games, the football star suffered a serious knee injury - torn cruciate ligament, season over.
In terms of strength, I'm almost back to where I was before. Even if I can still feel the knee a bit. But I have the feeling that it's stable.
Sandro Platzgummer
Fully back in training
Now the 27-year-old is about to make his comeback - with his new club Frankfurt Galaxy. The Germans, who play in the Western Conference, are not playing in the opening game of the European League of Football, but the time could come on June 2. "I've been back in full team training for a week now, even with contact," said the Innsbruck native, who is also completing an internship as a doctor in Frankfurt.
Strength is good again
"In terms of strength, I'm almost back to where I was before. Even if I can still feel my knee a bit. But I have the feeling that it's stable," said Sandro. If the knee doesn't cause any problems in the coming week, nothing stands in the way of his return.
The running back has already settled in well in Frankfurt: "I'm getting on well, everyone is very nice."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.