Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Alarm on the education front

Focus on schools: money trickles away, more violence

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 06:00

How much do you earn with which education? Is success at school "inherited"? These and other questions are answered by the latest figures from Statistics Austria. Meanwhile, Education Minister Polaschek is calling for the age of criminal responsibility to be lowered ...

comment0 Kommentare

The educational path taken by daughters and sons is still heavily dependent on the educational background of their parents. For example, the chances of a university degree are seven times higher for children with a university degree than for offspring whose mothers and fathers only have a compulsory school leaving certificate. "Educational mobility between generations is only weak in Austria and the course for an educational career is set early," explains Statistics Austria Director General Tobias Thomas. Despite this, our level of education is rising steadily.

Who gets how far depends on other factors. After all, 82% of those who attend a lower secondary school after elementary school go on to achieve a Matura, with the proportion being higher for girls than for boys. The figure for secondary school graduates is 28 percent.

(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)
(Bild: Krone KREATIV/Stock Adobe)

As the job prospects for AHS graduates are not very lucrative, 66 percent of school leavers opt for a university. The figure is only 43.6 percent for those who attended a BHS. Once they reach university, one in three drop out of their bachelor's degree course within the first three semesters.

Education through the ages

  • In 1981, 46% had a compulsory school leaving certificate, 31% an apprenticeship, 18% a middle or secondary school leaving certificate and only 4.5% a university degree.
  • In 2021, 17.3% had a compulsory school leaving certificate, 32.6% an apprenticeship, 30.4% a middle or higher school leaving certificate and 19.7% a university degree.
  • 400,000 students are now enrolled at Austrian universities. The educational level of Austrians is rising steadily.

A look at Austria's education expenditure provides an interesting aspect. At 10,447 euros per pupil, we are in second place among OECD countries. Only Luxembourg is ahead of us with 16,648 euros per capita. Despite the high per capita expenditure that we invest in education, the outcome of the PISA test in mathematics remains a nail-biter every time.

Explosive rise in violence at schools
Meanwhile, the number of violent excesses at local schools is causing alarm bells to ring for the Minister of Education. Whether it's online hate speech, property crimes or physical violence, the number of crimes rose to 5,984 in the previous year, compared to 3,363 in 2021, although homeschooling was still widespread at the time. Minister Martin Polaschek is now calling for criminal consequences and for the age of criminal responsibility to be lowered to 12, as is Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

Zitat Icon

Our schools must be a safe place for everyone. Anyone who does not abide by the rules must expect the full consequences under criminal law. I call for the age of criminal responsibility to be lowered to twelve.

(Bild: Jöchl Martin)

Martin Polaschek, Bildungsminister (ÖVP)

Bild: Jöchl Martin

Every education directorate will have a contact person for problem cases in schools.

Furthermore, the focus will be on prevention. In addition, the ministry will focus on child protection in the coming school year under the motto: "Look instead of looking away". The budget for extremism and violence prevention workshops will also be increased by a further 50 percent to a total of 2.1 million euros.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Martina Münzer-Greier
Martina Münzer-Greier
Josef Poyer
Josef Poyer
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf