Trial in Eisenstadt
Pensioner (71) stalked his old love
Thousands of calls and text messages as well as threats and damage to his reputation: The hearing-impaired pensioner from southern Burgenland could not cope with the fact that his girlfriend (66) had left him. So he publicly denigrated her.
Hard of hearing people really do look different! Wearing thick glasses, the hearing-impaired man sits in front of judge Karin Lückl, who has to shout at him so that the 71-year-old can halfway understand the accusations.
"Insults and declarations of love below the belt"
From October 2023 to January 2024, the single man from southern Burgenland literally bombarded his ex-girlfriend (66) from the north with calls and, according to the indictment, "an unbelievable amount" of text messages. He picked up his cell phone up to 20 times a day and used harsh words. "The insults, but also the expressions of love, were well below the belt," says the woman at the trial at Eisenstadt Regional Court.
The man had also tried to ruin her (undoubtedly good) reputation in public. For example, he posted her name and address on the internet with the comment that she "couldn't get enough" and was urgently looking for men. He threatened to install cameras outside her apartment and post pictures of the alleged lovers and their cars on the internet. "She also always wanted to go to bed with three men," he claimed in court without being asked. "I just can't do that!"
The woman is not the only one shaking her head in disbelief.
Accidentally dialed a number while cleaning the car
Even after the complaint, the 71-year-old continued to make calls. "But the calls were unintentional. My daughter probably dialed the number when she was dusting off the sat nav in the car," he says, without blushing.
Mrs. Rat wants to know whether he knew that he had persistently pursued her. "Yes. I was just too much in love. But that won't happen again. I have a new colleague now, my partner."
The innocent man accepts the diversion - a fine of 2070 euros plus 360 euros to make good the damage - with the words: "I have to! I'll pay it off. I want to have my peace at last."
