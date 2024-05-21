Vorteilswelt
FPÖ-EU line

Vilimsky: "No more cash for asylum seekers"

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 15:05

In an interview with krone.tv, Harald Vilimsky, FPÖ lead candidate in the EU elections, clarifies many things that he believes would change in the European Union as soon as the FPÖ gains more influence after the EU elections on 9 June: "We will shape the idea of a fortress Europe more strongly. After all, asylum is only temporary protection. As soon as the danger in the countries of origin has diminished, those currently entitled to asylum will have to leave our country again."

comment0 Kommentare

According to him, eight million people have entered the EU since 2015. This is the result of what he calls "EU madness", which the FPÖ would stop together with other right-wing political groups.

To this end, he proposes, among other things, to move away from the cash payments currently being made and instead only use vouchers in future. Vilimsky: "We are experiencing an invasion of young men from Arabia and Africa. From our point of view, there should therefore be no more cash for asylum seekers, only vouchers." This is because the cash would currently be sent by asylum seekers to their countries of origin. According to Vilimsky, distributing only vouchers in future should lead to fewer asylum seekers coming to Austria in future.

Harald Vilimsky, FPÖ lead candidate in the EU elections (Bild: krone.tv)
Harald Vilimsky, FPÖ lead candidate in the EU elections
(Bild: krone.tv)

Viktor Orbán EU Commission President?
Vilimsky was harshly critical of the current EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU in general. "You can see the many current problems, including the Russia-Ukraine madness. Some countries also have very high inflation rates. And then there is the Green Deal, which is actually a nuclear deal." Also because the EU has classified nuclear energy as green energy. As EU Commission President, Viktor Orbán would take a stand against what Vilimsky calls "EU madness" and also offer better protection against illegal migration than the current EU Commission President does. He has not yet discussed a possible Commission presidency with Orbán in concrete terms, but if the right-wing groups become more important within the EU after the elections on June 9, he believes this idea should be pursued.

Vilimsky's goal for the FPÖ on June 9 would be a 30 percent share of the vote, which in his view would mean six or seven MEPs.

Watch the full interview with Vilimsky in the video above.

