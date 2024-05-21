Vilimsky: “No more cash for asylum seekers”

Viktor Orbán EU Commission President?

Vilimsky was harshly critical of the current EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and the EU in general. "You can see the many current problems, including the Russia-Ukraine madness. Some countries also have very high inflation rates. And then there is the Green Deal, which is actually a nuclear deal." Also because the EU has classified nuclear energy as green energy. As EU Commission President, Viktor Orbán would take a stand against what Vilimsky calls "EU madness" and also offer better protection against illegal migration than the current EU Commission President does. He has not yet discussed a possible Commission presidency with Orbán in concrete terms, but if the right-wing groups become more important within the EU after the elections on June 9, he believes this idea should be pursued.