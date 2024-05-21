Energie AG cancels 20,000 customers’ PV contracts

Massive PV boom

The background to this is that PV systems have boomed massively since Russia's attack on Ukraine due to the geopolitical situation and high subsidies. Many have expanded on a large scale and - in the hope that this will also pay off financially - are often feeding in much more than the grids can handle. For Robert Tichler from the Energy Institute at the Johannes Kepler University in Linz, the gold-rush mood is now over, which he does not see as a negative thing at all, as he speaks of "unjustifiably high additional income" in connection with the subsidy-driven PV boom and points out that the systems would still pay for themselves quickly - perhaps now within 15 years instead of four, which is quite justifiable with a service life of 25 years, but "no longer a second household income".