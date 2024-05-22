Trial with Lugner
“Bienchen” shows off jewelry instead of wedding dress
Intoxicated by the wedding preparations, Simone "Bienchen" Reiländer was about to slip into her wedding dress in advance and give the "Krone" exclusive insights into the upcoming, hopefully most beautiful day of her life - but she had reckoned without her Richard ...
The groom doesn't want to see his beloved's wedding dress until June 1, when Simone will walk down the aisle in it in the Stone Hall of the town hall. As everyone knows, this is supposed to bring bad luck - something Richard Lugner certainly doesn't want for his sixth marriage. And so no one else should get to see it early. What's more, the building tycoon didn't want to run the risk of unintentionally coming across his "little bee" in white while leafing through the newspaper.
Rehearsals for the wedding night
Simone was not quite content with this decision and at least persuaded him to choose the jewelry for the wedding together, at least in his presence.
However, the fitting did not take place in the studio of designer Shifteh Maryan, who herself commutes between Vienna, Dubai and Monaco. The unlikely couple chose an equally special location for this special moment: The trio came together at the posh Grand Hotel in Vienna's city center, in the suite where Richard Lugner and Simone Reiländer will spend their wedding night after their ceremony.
And to celebrate the day, there was even a little tour of the spacious room, including a mattress test and bathtub show!
The necklace with matching earrings that the bride-to-be finally chose was adorned with sparkling blue stones and not only that: the jewels, worth around 8,000 euros, are even said to have been a gift from Maryan.
When he looked in the mirror, he noticed: Not only "little bees" liked the view ...
