“Bienchen” shows off jewelry instead of wedding dress

The groom doesn't want to see his beloved's wedding dress until June 1, when Simone will walk down the aisle in it in the Stone Hall of the town hall. As everyone knows, this is supposed to bring bad luck - something Richard Lugner certainly doesn't want for his sixth marriage. And so no one else should get to see it early. What's more, the building tycoon didn't want to run the risk of unintentionally coming across his "little bee" in white while leafing through the newspaper.