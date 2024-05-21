Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thunderstorm warning

Italian low “Lisa”: Styria drowns in rain

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 12:28

On Tuesday night, Styria was hit by a powerful Italian low pressure system. It bears the name "Lisa" and has the country firmly in its grip for the rest of the week. Meteorologists warn that hail could fall. Above all, however, the large amounts of rain are becoming a danger.

comment0 Kommentare

Many places in Styria presented a wet and gray picture on Tuesday morning: thunderclouds had been moving across the country since the night and especially since the early morning hours - especially in the south, large amounts of rain fell in some places. The Austrian Severe Weather Center issued an orange warning - thunderstorms and hail could cause damage. "There is a risk of local flooding and mudslides due to large amounts of rain", according to the website.

The trigger for the change in weather after the largely sunny Whitsun weekend is the low pressure system "Lisa", explains Christoph Matella, meteorologist at Ubimet. "It brings a very humid south-westerly current and unstable air masses," he explains. The low pressure system originates in Italy, with thunderclouds from Slovenia in particular reaching southern Styria.

Zitat Icon

The Italian low Lisa reaches us. It brings a very humid south-westerly current and unstable air masses. We warn of 20 to 40 liters per square meter - and significantly more in thunderstorm cells.

Christoph Matella, Ubimet-Meteorologe

Even in the afternoon, the strongest thunderstorms will mainly reach the Graz basin and Hartberg. "The biggest danger is the large amounts of rain", says Matella. "We're warning of 20 to 40 liters per square meter - and significantly more in thunderstorm cells." Small-grain hail could also fall.

Although Tuesday is likely to remain the heaviest thunderstorm day of the week, the coming days will also bring rain. At 17 to 24 degrees, the highs will be well below the previous summer temperatures. "The whole week will be unsettled. However, the focus will shift from day to day towards Upper Styria and the mountains," explains Matella. Instead of thunderstorms, Styrians are likely to see a mix of rain showers and hours of sunshine.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Fanny Gasser
Fanny Gasser
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf