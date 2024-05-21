Thunderstorm warning
Italian low “Lisa”: Styria drowns in rain
On Tuesday night, Styria was hit by a powerful Italian low pressure system. It bears the name "Lisa" and has the country firmly in its grip for the rest of the week. Meteorologists warn that hail could fall. Above all, however, the large amounts of rain are becoming a danger.
Many places in Styria presented a wet and gray picture on Tuesday morning: thunderclouds had been moving across the country since the night and especially since the early morning hours - especially in the south, large amounts of rain fell in some places. The Austrian Severe Weather Center issued an orange warning - thunderstorms and hail could cause damage. "There is a risk of local flooding and mudslides due to large amounts of rain", according to the website.
The trigger for the change in weather after the largely sunny Whitsun weekend is the low pressure system "Lisa", explains Christoph Matella, meteorologist at Ubimet. "It brings a very humid south-westerly current and unstable air masses," he explains. The low pressure system originates in Italy, with thunderclouds from Slovenia in particular reaching southern Styria.
The Italian low Lisa reaches us. It brings a very humid south-westerly current and unstable air masses. We warn of 20 to 40 liters per square meter - and significantly more in thunderstorm cells.
Christoph Matella, Ubimet-Meteorologe
Even in the afternoon, the strongest thunderstorms will mainly reach the Graz basin and Hartberg. "The biggest danger is the large amounts of rain", says Matella. "We're warning of 20 to 40 liters per square meter - and significantly more in thunderstorm cells." Small-grain hail could also fall.
Although Tuesday is likely to remain the heaviest thunderstorm day of the week, the coming days will also bring rain. At 17 to 24 degrees, the highs will be well below the previous summer temperatures. "The whole week will be unsettled. However, the focus will shift from day to day towards Upper Styria and the mountains," explains Matella. Instead of thunderstorms, Styrians are likely to see a mix of rain showers and hours of sunshine.
