Italian low “Lisa”: Styria drowns in rain

Although Tuesday is likely to remain the heaviest thunderstorm day of the week, the coming days will also bring rain. At 17 to 24 degrees, the highs will be well below the previous summer temperatures. "The whole week will be unsettled. However, the focus will shift from day to day towards Upper Styria and the mountains," explains Matella. Instead of thunderstorms, Styrians are likely to see a mix of rain showers and hours of sunshine.