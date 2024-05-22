ÖVP mayor resigns ahead of local council elections

Sad farewell from the municipality

Sabine Dorner-Leyerer has now definitely left politics in a dispute. On June 30, she resigned from her position as ÖVP politician for Winklarn in the district of Amstetten. According to the "Kurier" newspaper, this is said to have been preceded by an internal party dispute about the new direction for 2025. The politician wrote on Facebook: "Sad but true, there are heartless people who are close to you, who lie to your face and want you gone. At any price ..."