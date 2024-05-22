Vorteilswelt
After internal dispute

ÖVP mayor resigns ahead of local council elections

Nachrichten
22.05.2024 05:45

The course was supposed to be set for the 2025 elections in a Mostviertel municipality, but the internal debates have apparently completely derailed. The result: the mayor resigns from office on June 30

comment0 Kommentare

Neither the EU nor the National Council elections have been decided yet, but the parties in Lower Austria are already gearing up for an even more exciting ballot: elections will be held in the majority of the 573 municipalities on 26 January 2025. For the People's Party in particular, which has not been spoiled for success recently, it is likely to be a directional election this time.

(No) success in Vösendorf
Although the mayor of Vösendorf recently won the absolute in the early vote, the party was unable to turn this into a success. As reported, Hannes Koza subsequently declared that he did not want to hold any political offices outside his municipality. However, St. Pölten did not want to hear of a break with the provincial party.

Sad farewell from the municipality
Sabine Dorner-Leyerer has now definitely left politics in a dispute. On June 30, she resigned from her position as ÖVP politician for Winklarn in the district of Amstetten. According to the "Kurier" newspaper, this is said to have been preceded by an internal party dispute about the new direction for 2025. The politician wrote on Facebook: "Sad but true, there are heartless people who are close to you, who lie to your face and want you gone. At any price ..."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Thomas Lauber
Thomas Lauber
