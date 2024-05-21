Vorteilswelt
Nagelsmann cool, but:

Germans are trembling! Is Neuer now becoming a trouble spot?

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 11:46

Just under a month before the start of the home European Championship, a debate has flared up in Germany about national goalkeeper Manuel Neuer. The Bayern veteran has recently caused a stir with a number of blunders. Is the otherwise reliable back-up becoming a problem for national coach Julian Nagelsmann?

comment0 Kommentare

The German media and soccer fans are trembling before the start of the home European Championship. The fact that goalkeeper Manuel Neuer, of all people, is responsible for this would have been considered impossible for years. After all, the Bayern goalkeeper is still considered one of the best in his profession - even by historical standards.

When he suffered a serious injury in the winter of 2022, directly after Germany's disappointing World Cup in Qatar, quite a few people thought that his professional career - or at least his career in Bayern and DFB kit - would be over. In the end, however, he fought his way back and regained his regular place with the record champions and the national team.

In Munich, he finally re-established himself as a leader. He also repeatedly drew attention to himself with strong saves and his unique style of play. However, there were also more and more shadowy moments. And these increased in the final stretch of the season. His momentous blunder against Real Madrid in the semi-final second leg of the Champions League is particularly memorable. He was also not entirely innocent of conceding three goals in the inglorious end to the season against Hoffenheim (2:4).

Nagelsmann relies on Neuer
Although Neuer put in a world-class performance against Real at first, the DFB fans' alarm bells were ringing. Is Neuer still the right choice, or should Nagelsmann not rely on Marc-André ter Stegen? The national coach had already decided on the Bayern goalkeeper. He is relying above all on the goalkeeper's routine and organizational skills. What's more, little has gone according to plan for Bayern this season anyway - things should be different for Neuer in DFB kit.

National coach Julian Nagelsmann (Bild: APA/AFP/FRANCK FIFE)
National coach Julian Nagelsmann
(Bild: APA/AFP/FRANCK FIFE)

Ter Stegen also had a difficult season in Barcelona and proved to be injury-prone. Oliver Baumann and Alexander Nübel, on the other hand, cannot really challenge Neuer's class at the moment. Nagelsmann is therefore unlikely to bring any new unrest to the team and will stick to his goalkeeper decision. Even though the once insurmountable support of many DFB fans is likely to cause concern at least until the start of the tournament.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

David Hofer
David Hofer
