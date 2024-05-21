Controlled from prison
Large drug ring broken up in Lower Austria
Officials in Lower Austria have succeeded in tracking down a nationwide drug ring. A total of ten suspects were arrested. The ring involved the sale of drugs worth 12.5 million euros. It was controlled from domestic prisons, among other places.
The Austrian/Serbian criminal group had sold drugs on a large scale in Lower Austria, Upper Austria and Vienna between July 2023 and March 2024. Among other things, 163.5 kilograms of cocaine, 2.5 kilograms of heroin, 25 kilograms of amphetamine and 18.5 kilograms of herbal cannabis were resold.
Kilos of drugs seized
During the ordered house searches, for example, 5.06 kilograms of cocaine, 4.3 kilograms of ketamine and 3.4 kilograms of amphetamine worth 540,000 euros were seized. Exactly 77,885 euros in cash was also discovered.
Ten suspects
The illegal transactions are also said to have been organized with two inmates from Hirtenberg and Sonnberg prisons using cell phones. The phones were also seized. The two main suspects, a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old Austrian, are now in custody in the Krems/Stein and Wiener Neustadt prisons.
Two inmates among the suspects
The other eight suspects (six men aged 19, 22, 27, 30, 35 and 47 and two women aged 25) are Austrian, Serbian and Bosnian nationals, six of whom are now in custody. Two other people have since been conditionally released from custody.
Other serious crimes have also been proven, such as five robberies at banks and a petrol station in Vienna.
Patrol car set on fire
In another case involving two of the suspects, there was "massive resistance to state authority" and two police officers were injured. In addition, the seat of a patrol car was set on fire. While the 25-year-old was arrested, the 26-year-old fled in a car that he had taken from a person who happened to be present by threatening to use a firearm. Further investigations are in full swing.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
