HC Linz wants a sensation
“We’ll close the bag for the handball final!”
After the 35:30 win over the Fivers in the first semi-final, the Linz handball team is relaxed ahead of today's second leg at home in Kleinmünchner Halle (8:20 pm)! Because with a full hall and the "tower" in the defense, another sensation should work!
The "duty" has been fulfilled with the 35:30 win in the first handball quarter-final against Fivers Margareten. Today, HC Linz is set to achieve the "freestyle" of reaching the final for the second time in a row at home!
However, most of the Linz players are hardly impressed by that. "We're satisfied, but there's still the second game," says successful coach Milan Vunjak in his usual stoic manner, although that's obviously exactly why things are going brilliantly for his boys at the moment: You can't be rattled by anything! "Despite all the difficulties, such as the two red cards, we never let ourselves get rattled. It was an extremely strong mental performance," said Vunjak, analyzing the first semi-final match.
"In super form at the right time"
"We also had the Fivers' transition game under control," said manager Uwe Schneider, who also sees goalkeeper Flo Kaiper as one of the many guarantors of victory, having saved no fewer than three of the five seven-meter penalties.
"He was always there in the critical phases, he's in super form in good time," beams Schneider, who will not only be counting on his "tower" today, but also on the "wall"! 600 tickets have already been sold, but it should be a full hall with 1200 spectators so that the "Blue Wall" can once again whip the team into the final.
Which prompts one Linz handball player to make a small declaration of intent. "With the fans behind us, we can seal our place in the final," says circle player Jadranko Stojanovic!
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
