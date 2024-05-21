“We’ll close the bag for the handball final!”

However, most of the Linz players are hardly impressed by that. "We're satisfied, but there's still the second game," says successful coach Milan Vunjak in his usual stoic manner, although that's obviously exactly why things are going brilliantly for his boys at the moment: You can't be rattled by anything! "Despite all the difficulties, such as the two red cards, we never let ourselves get rattled. It was an extremely strong mental performance," said Vunjak, analyzing the first semi-final match.