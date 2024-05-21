Even Italy mourns
Germany’s 1970 World Cup hero dies
The former German international Karl-Heinz Schnellinger is dead. The scorer of the late 1:1 equalizer in the so-called match of the century in the 1970 World Cup semi-final against Italy died on Monday evening in Milan, his family confirmed to the German Press Agency. He had celebrated his 85th birthday on March 31.
Almost 54 years ago, the left-back scored the equalizer in stoppage time to force extra time in the match against Italy, which is still regarded as one of the best soccer matches in history. Italy won 4:3 after extra time at the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City and then lost to Brazil in the final, with Germany finishing third. Schnellinger was already earning his money in Italy at the time and lived there after his career ended.
Schnellinger won all the major titles in European club soccer with Milan: the Scudetto (championship), the Coppa Italia (cup), the European Champion Clubs' Cup and the European Cup Winners' Cup.
This single goal in his 47 international matches made Schnellinger a legend of German soccer. It is less well known that Schnellinger was also on the pitch in another classic - the 4-2 defeat in the 1966 World Cup final against England - and finished fourth at the 1958 World Cup in Sweden, back then with Fritz Walter. He played his last international match in 1971 against Albania.
