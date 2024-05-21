Two Indian murder suspects tracked down

Five accomplices already convicted

The "Major Investigations Unit" of the West Mercia Police Department in Shropshire set up "Operation Columbia" to investigate the criminal case and was able to track down and arrest five suspects in the United Kingdom in the course of the extensive murder investigation. These offenders have already been sentenced for murder (each to 28 years' unconditional imprisonment) and one offender to ten years' imprisonment for manslaughter. The other four suspects managed to flee, whereby one suspect was suspected of having a possible connection to Upper Austria based on the findings of the investigation, which is why contact was made via Interpol Vienna with the target search group of the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office.