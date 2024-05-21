Internationally wanted
Two Indian murder suspects tracked down
As part of an international manhunt, two Indian nationals were arrested in Upper Austria who, together with seven accomplices, allegedly stalked and brutally killed a fellow countryman in the UK in August last year. The two had tried to obtain asylum in Austria.
The two Indian nationals are suspected of brutally murdering another Indian national in Shrewsbury, in the county of Shropshire bordering Wales in the United Kingdom, together with seven other Indians on August 21, 2023. On the morning of the day of the crime, they had pursued the later murder victim in two vehicles, each occupied by four people, and parked near him when he stopped his vehicle.
Brutal murder
However, the victim noticed the pursuers and tried to flee from them on foot, whereby the two suspects now arrested in Austria ran after him and wrestled him to the ground. Together with the other six murder suspects, they beat and stabbed him with weapons they had brought with them, axes, golf clubs, spades and knives. The victim died only a few minutes after the attack due to numerous stab wounds and cuts as well as a massive skull shattering with brain damage.
Five accomplices already convicted
The "Major Investigations Unit" of the West Mercia Police Department in Shropshire set up "Operation Columbia" to investigate the criminal case and was able to track down and arrest five suspects in the United Kingdom in the course of the extensive murder investigation. These offenders have already been sentenced for murder (each to 28 years' unconditional imprisonment) and one offender to ten years' imprisonment for manslaughter. The other four suspects managed to flee, whereby one suspect was suspected of having a possible connection to Upper Austria based on the findings of the investigation, which is why contact was made via Interpol Vienna with the target search group of the Upper Austrian State Criminal Police Office.
Duo wanted to obtain asylum
In the course of extensive investigations, the target investigators were able to identify and track down the suspect with a possible connection to Upper Austria and another suspect accompanying him (who was not initially suspected to be in Austria). Both had tried to obtain asylum in Austria by using alias data. In close consultation with the local public prosecutor's office in Ried/Innkreis, a wanted person procedure was opened, international arrest warrants were requested and close contact was maintained with the West Mercia investigating authorities for the purpose of exchanging information.
Successful cooperation
Due to the complexity of the case, four investigators from "Operation Columbia" were sent to Upper Austria in the presence of the British police liaison officer to intensify the exchange of criminal police information. International requests for legal assistance via the Ministry of Justice enabled them to be present during the finalization of the manhunt, arrest, searches and seizure of items and clothing relevant to the crime.
Sensational case
After extensive searches, the two Indian nationals suspected of murder were arrested in Hohenzell on May 20, 2024 and taken to Ried im Innkreis prison for extradition. Due to the professional and swift arrest, it was impossible to resist and any further escape was unthinkable. The investigation into this murder case by and with "Operation Columbia" attracted considerable media attention in Great Britain and was covered by the BBC in the form of "true crime stories".
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
