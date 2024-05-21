Vorteilswelt
Opponent wish known

Thanks to Hierländer & Co: Champions League in Carinthia!

Nachrichten
21.05.2024 08:59

Klagenfurt celebrates with Bundesliga champions Sturm Graz! Because the Champions League is coming to the Wörthersee Stadium - including mega tourist profits. An unprecedented spectacle awaits Carinthia from the fall. And Carinthian Sturm captain Stefan Hierländer has already revealed his wish for an opponent.

"What a great place! So many fans have come, there's no better feeling," beamed Carinthian Sturm captain Stefan Hierländer at the championship celebrations in Graz city center.

This is the Greifenburger's eighth career title: he won the championship twice with Salzburg and the ÖFB Cup five times (twice with Salzburg, three times with Sturm).

Hierländer with his Sabrina, daughter Marie and the two trophies.
Hierländer with his Sabrina, daughter Marie and the two trophies.
Tourist mega-win
And Klagenfurt also celebrated in the background: Because next season, the Wörthersee Stadium will host the Champions League - because the Merkur Arena is not suitable for the top flight. This has never happened before and will also bring Carinthia a mega profit in terms of tourism.

Wörthersee Stadium boss Daniel Greiner
Wörthersee Stadium boss Daniel Greiner
"Two million in added value"
Matches against Real, Bayern, Juventus, Arsenal - anything is possible in the draw on August 29. "Two million added value per game - but unfortunately all of that in Klagenfurt and not in Graz," says Sturm President Christian Jauk and explains: "Sturm has 15,000 members, all of whom have a right of first refusal - our stadium is full!"

Sturm celebrated so beautifully in the city center of Graz.
Sturm celebrated so beautifully in the city center of Graz.
Turf from Spain
"It's all set, we're ready. So that the last group game in January can take place after the Big Air event, we'll probably get the pitch from Spain," explains Klagenfurt's Sportpark managing director Daniel Greiner. Which also pleases Hierländer: "Of course we would have preferred to play in Graz, but my home country has always been a fantastic ground for me!"

Italian champions Inter Milan with Acerbi and Co in Klagenfurt? Possible!
Italian champions Inter Milan with Acerbi and Co in Klagenfurt? Possible!
Inter Milan . .
Who would "Hierli" like to see as an opponent? "As a big Serie A fan, it would be Inter Milan - but Real Madrid, Manchester City or Leverkusen would also be simply brilliant. It should be a champion from the top four leagues," grins the 33-year-old.

Contract about to be extended
It's as good as certain that "Hierli" will be there: "My contract extension will probably be official in the next few days!" Until then, however, there will be celebrations.

Claudio Trevisan
