Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Thousands affected

Blood bank scandal: Prime Minister apologizes

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 21:12

British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak officially apologized to thousands of people affected by the scandal over contaminated blood supplies on Monday. "I am truly sorry," said Sunak in front of Parliament in London. The findings of a report into the scandal were "a disgrace to the British state".

comment0 Kommentare

More than 30,000 people were infected with viruses - such as HIV or hepatitis - after receiving transfusions of contaminated blood between 1970 and the early 1990s, according to an investigation report presented on Monday. The patients affected were those who needed a blood transfusion after an accident or an operation, for example, or who were treated with blood plasma products due to anaemia.

Already 3000 dead, more will die
According to the report, which is over 2,500 pages long, around 3,000 people have died and more deaths are to be expected in the coming years. Many recipients also have to contend with lifelong health problems.

+1
Fotos

In the UK, there is talk of the biggest health disaster in the 80-year history of the British National Health Service (NHS). The scandal is said to have been covered up for years and many victims could have been avoided. "Time and time again, people in positions of power and trust had the opportunity to stop the transmission of these infections and they failed," said Prime Minister Sunak. He promised to compensate the victims - "no matter what the cost".

Children as research subjects
According to the report, in some cases children with coagulation disorders were regarded as "research subjects". At one school where a total of 122 pupils with haemophilia were given contaminated blood products between 1970 and 1987, only 30 of them have survived, according to the report.

Premier Sunak apologized to the victims on Monday. (Bild: AFP)
Premier Sunak apologized to the victims on Monday.
(Bild: AFP)

Judge Brian Langstaff's investigation team concluded that many cases, though not all, could have been avoided. Governments and those responsible in the health sector had not reacted, although the risks of transmission of AIDS, for example, had been known since the early 1980s. Blood donors were not properly tested and blood products were imported from abroad. There is also evidence that attempts were made to cover up the scandal in the 1990s by destroying documents.

Former Conservative Prime Minister Theresa May initiated the investigation into the blood scandal in 2017.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf