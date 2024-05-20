Four new players wanted
Rapid can only afford “free transfers”
Rapid upset its fans with an embarrassing 0:3 at the end of the season. Now they are looking for reinforcements in four positions, but the green-white transfer budget is less than one million euros!
"Unnecessary, dull, disappointing, that's no way to present yourself." The embarrassing 0:3 at the end of the season against Hartberg also gnawed at sporting director Katzer. Instead of playing freely without pressure and offering the 21,200 (!) fans something, Rapid said goodbye to Grüll, Schick and Co. with a listless performance.
Querfeld will be unstoppable.
"We've been whistling from the last hole for weeks," admitted coach Klauß. "Many players are not in normal condition." Fourth place in the end, level on points with Hartberg. Only Lustenau and Altach won fewer home games than Rapid (4) that season. "We have players who don't perform consistently," says Klauß. This does not apply to Grüll and Querfeld - the duo are also in the "Krone" team of the season (see below). Grüll is moving to Werder, Querfeld will not be kept. Even if the fans chanted "Leo stay with us".
And then? "It won't get any easier," Klauß knows. "Just because we have three stars on our chest doesn't make us better. We have to work well with the resources we have."
"Transfer budget"
And the resources are modest: according to Krone information, Rapids' transfer budget is only a mid-six-figure sum. Compared to the top trio in the Bundesliga, that's nothing. Jansson is already a bargain at 250,000 euros. Which is why only transfer-free players (such as the signed Raux Yao) can be an issue in Hütteldorf.
Which Rapids' head of sport does not comment on, except to say: "We no longer have any leaks at the club." In other words: the transfer candidates rumored so far (such as Hartberg's Pfeifer) are just "ducks". Nevertheless, one full-back, one midfielder and one striker are expected to arrive. However, solutions are needed for the loaned strikers Druijf and Zimmermann (cruciate ligament rupture).
"It's going to be an intensive summer," nods Klauß. Preparation starts on June 23.R. Bortenschlager
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
