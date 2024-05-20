Rapid can only afford “free transfers”

Querfeld will be unstoppable.

"We've been whistling from the last hole for weeks," admitted coach Klauß. "Many players are not in normal condition." Fourth place in the end, level on points with Hartberg. Only Lustenau and Altach won fewer home games than Rapid (4) that season. "We have players who don't perform consistently," says Klauß. This does not apply to Grüll and Querfeld - the duo are also in the "Krone" team of the season (see below). Grüll is moving to Werder, Querfeld will not be kept. Even if the fans chanted "Leo stay with us".