Assange may appeal against extradition to the USA

In custody for years without conviction

Assange has been in Belmarsh high-security prison in London for almost five years. Prior to his arrest in April 2019, he had spent several years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London evading law enforcement authorities. They had initially targeted him for rape allegations in Sweden. However, these accusations were later dropped due to a lack of evidence. He is now in prison without a conviction. Numerous human rights organizations, journalists' associations, artists and politicians are calling for Assange's immediate release.