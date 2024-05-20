Vorteilswelt
Supreme Court rules

Assange may appeal against extradition to the USA

20.05.2024 14:17

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange may appeal against his impending extradition to the USA. This was decided by the London High Court on Monday. Assange, who has been held in a high-security prison in the British capital for years, did not attend the hearing before the High Court himself. However, his wife Stella Assange and his father John Shipton were present in the courtroom.

The US government wants to put the Australian-born man on trial on espionage charges. According to reports, he faces up to 175 years in prison. Washington accuses him of stealing and publishing secret material from US military operations in Iraq and Afghanistan together with whistleblower Chelsea Manning, thereby endangering the lives of US informants. Assange's supporters, on the other hand, see the prosecution as a retaliatory action by Washington because the publications have uncovered alleged war crimes.

Australian government demands release
In addition to an appeal process, Assange's supporters are probably pinning their hopes above all on a political solution. The Australian government is now campaigning for the release of its citizen. The Australian parliament recently passed a resolution calling on the USA and Great Britain to end the prosecution of Assange. Head of government Anthony Albanese emphasized that the matter had been dragging on for too long.

US President Joe Biden recently raised some hope among Assange supporters. When asked whether the Australian demand for an end to the prosecution would be examined, he said: "We are considering it." Albanese called the statement "encouraging".

In custody for years without conviction
Assange has been in Belmarsh high-security prison in London for almost five years. Prior to his arrest in April 2019, he had spent several years in the Ecuadorian embassy in London evading law enforcement authorities. They had initially targeted him for rape allegations in Sweden. However, these accusations were later dropped due to a lack of evidence. He is now in prison without a conviction. Numerous human rights organizations, journalists' associations, artists and politicians are calling for Assange's immediate release.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

