Speeding away at 220 km/h: but the driver keeps the car

At 1 a.m. on Whit Monday, police officers saw a car speeding at a significantly higher speed on the A1 coming from Salzburg in the direction of Vienna, immediately after the A7 slip road. The police patrol was able to determine a maximum speed of 220 km/h in the area of a 130 km/h restriction. The speeding car was finally stopped in the Asten area.



Alcohol test was positive

A breathalyzer test carried out on the 26-year-old Romanian driver from the district of St. Johann im Pongau (Salzburg) was positive. In addition, the Romanian was not in possession of a valid driving license. As the police officers also noticed symptoms in the driver that indicated an impairment caused by narcotics, the driver was brought before a public health officer. After his examination, the doctor confirmed that the driver was not fit to drive.



He had also taken drugs

In addition, a narcotics test was positive. The 26-year-old was banned from continuing his journey and now faces a number of charges.