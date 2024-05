Biker overtakes despite ban and hits L17 car

A 57-year-old German was driving his motorcycle on the Weilhartstraße L501 coming from Ostermiething in the direction of Salzburg at around 10.40 a.m. on Sunday. In the Kirchberg area, the motorcyclist started an overtaking maneuver of a caravan in front of him, despite an overtaking ban. In doing so, he overlooked the car of a 17-year-old from Tamsweg coming from the direction of Salzburg. He was on a practice drive with his 52-year-old mother, 62-year-old father and two siblings, aged 11 and 14.