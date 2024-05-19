Germans are paying billions too much for electricity

Electricity available up to 44% cheaper than basic supply tariff

According to the information, the basic supply tariff of the local electricity supplier is available to all households that do not look for a cheaper offer when building a house or moving in. The advantage of the basic supply tariff: It is available to all customers and can be terminated at any time. The major disadvantage is that it is very expensive. A kilowatt hour (kWh) of electricity in the basic supply tariff currently costs 44.36 cents on average in Germany. In the cheapest available tariff with a price guarantee, the average price in Germany is currently 24.7 cents/kWh. Households on the basic supply tariff could therefore obtain their electricity around 44 percent cheaper.