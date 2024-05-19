Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Olympic Games within reach

ÖVV women win Nations Cup tournament in Lithuania

Nachrichten
19.05.2024 13:46

Austria's elite women's beach volleyball team won the Nations Cup tournament in Vilnius/Lithuania in impressive fashion and have advanced to the final phase of the competition in their quest for an Olympic ticket.

comment0 Kommentare

On Sunday, they beat Slovenia 2:0 without losing a set, after losing 2:1 to the Slovenians in the opening match on Friday. But this was followed by victories against Romania, top seed Lithuania and now against the neighboring country.

Katharina Schützenhöfer/Lena Plesiutschnig remained undefeated throughout the tournament, shining in the decider with a 2:0 (13,12) win against Maja Marolt/Ziva Javornik. Dorina and Ronja Klinger finally sealed the deal with a 2:0 (11,15) win against Tjasa Kotnik/Tajda Lovsin. Their participation in the final tournament from June 13 to 16 in Jurmala, Latvia, is now secured.

(Bild: GEPA pictures)
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Of the 24 spots per gender for the Olympic tournament, 17 will be awarded via the world rankings, one each to the host country France and the World Championship winners and five via the Continental or Nations Cup - one for Europe, in Jurmala. A maximum of two teams per nation are eligible to take part in the men's and women's Olympics. Austria's men already qualified for Jurmala last year by winning the tournament.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf