Olympic Games within reach
ÖVV women win Nations Cup tournament in Lithuania
Austria's elite women's beach volleyball team won the Nations Cup tournament in Vilnius/Lithuania in impressive fashion and have advanced to the final phase of the competition in their quest for an Olympic ticket.
On Sunday, they beat Slovenia 2:0 without losing a set, after losing 2:1 to the Slovenians in the opening match on Friday. But this was followed by victories against Romania, top seed Lithuania and now against the neighboring country.
Katharina Schützenhöfer/Lena Plesiutschnig remained undefeated throughout the tournament, shining in the decider with a 2:0 (13,12) win against Maja Marolt/Ziva Javornik. Dorina and Ronja Klinger finally sealed the deal with a 2:0 (11,15) win against Tjasa Kotnik/Tajda Lovsin. Their participation in the final tournament from June 13 to 16 in Jurmala, Latvia, is now secured.
Of the 24 spots per gender for the Olympic tournament, 17 will be awarded via the world rankings, one each to the host country France and the World Championship winners and five via the Continental or Nations Cup - one for Europe, in Jurmala. A maximum of two teams per nation are eligible to take part in the men's and women's Olympics. Austria's men already qualified for Jurmala last year by winning the tournament.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.