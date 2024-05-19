Sigh of relief in Slovakia
Prime Minister Fico out of danger after attack
A sigh of relief at last after the assassination attempt on Slovakian Prime Minister Robert Fico. According to his deputy, his condition has improved. "There is no longer any direct danger to his life," said Deputy Prime Minister Robert Kalinak on Sunday.
However, the 59-year-old head of government's condition is still "serious and he still requires intensive medical treatment". However, Fico will need a lot of time to recover, the deputy director of the clinic in Banska Bystrica, Milan Urbani, told the news agency TASR on Sunday.
"Based on the consultation of the medical board this morning, we can state that the patient is currently out of a life-threatening condition. However, his condition is still very serious and he will need a long time and rest to recover," Urbani explained.
Kalinak, who is also the Minister of Defense, added that a transfer of the 59-year-old Fico to a hospital in the capital Bratislava was not possible in the near future and therefore not planned: "We are all convinced that his physical condition is so strong that we can expect a further recovery day by day, even if the road to recovery will take several weeks."
On Wednesday, the left-wing nationalist head of government was struck down by several shots from a 71-year-old suspected assassin after a cabinet meeting in the House of Culture in Handlová, around 150 kilometers northeast of the capital Bratislava. Bullets hit the politician in the stomach, among other places. The victim's medical condition was very serious for days.
The suspected attacker was arrested immediately after the crime. Juraj C. was then taken to the special criminal court in the town of Pezinok for questioning under strict security precautions.
Perpetrator's motive "clearly political"
According to previous information from the police and the government, the man shot at Fico at close range out of hatred for him and his government policy. After a cabinet meeting in the small town of Handlova, Fico had stepped in front of a waiting crowd to shake hands. The motive of the perpetrator was "clearly political", the Interior Minister had said shortly after the crime based on initial police questioning.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
