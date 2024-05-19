State security experts warn:
Cyber attacks more frequent and easier thanks to AI
Cyber attacks are likely to become even more frequent in the future. This is the assumption made by state security officials in the report on the protection of the constitution. Attacks could increase significantly in number and intensity due to a greater degree of automation. At the same time, the barriers to entry for cyber attacks would fall.
This is because where specialist knowledge and experience was previously required, artificial intelligence now provides step-by-step instructions, according to the report.
Of course, AI also offers good news for the defense against such attacks. Its use by security authorities and IT security officers offers many new possibilities, such as support in malware analysis and the evaluation of large amounts of data or automated defensive measures.
As far as state security is concerned, there are still relatively few activities in this area, at least according to the report. In the area of cyberattacks, the security authorities became aware of a total of nine criminal acts relevant to state security in the 2023 reporting year. However, there were only two in 2022.
Calls for further powers
The state security authorities are pushing for additional powers. According to the authors of the report, there is an undisputed need among security authorities for products and solutions that allow surveillance options adapted to current circumstances, even in a modern environment, if the legal framework is in place and the necessary requirements are met.
Modern law enforcement in connection with combating extremism and terrorism as well as espionage requires modern legal powers and resources for the security authorities. The fulfillment of tasks by Austrian authorities should not be restricted by the fact that they have fewer resources at their disposal than other countries.
"The problem and criticism of surveillance software will not be solved by nationally restrictive measures if the use of such software products is out of the question worldwide," it said.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.