Styrian man fatally injured during forestry work

The 26-year-old from the district of Murtal was working on his forest property at around 11.45 a.m. to repair damage caused by wind breakage. He wanted to pull two fallen tree trunks up from the steep slope onto a forest road using a tractor and cable winch. The man was not wearing any protective clothing during this work step. The two tree trunks became wedged in a tree that was still standing, causing the cable clamp connections on the winch cable to come loose. The tree trunks fell to the ground and hit the 26-year-old in the head area. The man suffered fatal injuries.