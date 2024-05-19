Confirmation sponsors are becoming increasingly difficult to find

Numerous requirements

According to Rafael Fesel, Confirmation Officer at the Diocese of Linz, it is "difficult to answer" why this is the case. Corona or low birth rates are cited as possible causes. Most of the confirmands had a godmother or godfather at their side, although the search was probably not easy for many of them. Due to the high number of people leaving the church, many no longer meet the requirements. "Godparents must be at least 16 years old, not parents of the child, confirmed themselves and members of the Roman Catholic Church," says Fesel.