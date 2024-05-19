The Katona family shows how it can work

Climate-friendly as an important argument

The Katona family from Dreihütten shows just how practical the use of public transport can be. Daughter Alina is one of over 2000 passengers a week who use the B14 line between Oberwart and Eisenstadt. The decisive factor for her is the environmental aspect. "Taking the bus is climate-friendly and with the climate ticket, it's cheap too," says the student. And her mother Petra, who uses the BAST despite having her own car, is reassured because "I know that my daughter will arrive safely."