EU election: end to live animal transports demanded
Transportation is a terrible ordeal for animals. More and more countries are banning it. Australia was the first country to cause a worldwide stir by banning the export of sheep from May 1, 2028. Now the UK is following suit: The government will enshrine a ban on all live exports for slaughter or fattening purposes in law. Animal rights activists see the EU election as an opportunity for a Europe-wide initiative.
With 1.5 billion poultry and over 51 million cattle, pigs, sheep and goats exported annually, the European Union remains the world's largest exporter of live animals. These animals are exposed to cruel conditions both at sea and on land: scarcity of food and water, extreme temperatures, high stress, infections and a lack of hygiene. Many of them do not survive transportation.
Romania, Spain and Portugal are the biggest exporters
"We now need an end to these cruel exports of live animals at European level," says "Vier Pfoten" campaign leader Veronika Weissenböck in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper. Billions of animals in the European Union are suffering due to a lack of protection and the EU's inaction, she criticizes. The next European elections will take place from June 6 to 9 and offer the opportunity to redesign the laws for better protection of farm animals during transportation and slaughter.
- After poultry, sheep are the most exported animals in the EU.
- Almost all exports of these animals are shipped by ship.
- 96 percent of them go to the Middle East and North Africa.
- Romania, Spain and Portugal are the most important exporters.
Thousands of animals have to be emergency slaughtered
In 2021, thousands of young bulls had to be slaughtered after two ships were stranded in the Mediterranean for months. In the same year, 18 ships loaded with live animals had to stop due to the blockade of the Suez Canal, forcing the animals to suffer even longer in agonizing conditions. These incidents are just the tip of the iceberg, but they show the violations of animal welfare on these ships that leave the European Union every day.
"We call on the EU Parliament and EU Member States to amend the European Commission's proposal on transportation and propose a ban on live animal exports and transportation by sea. The export of live animals must be replaced by the transportation of meat and genetic material. If the EU wants to be a world leader in animal welfare, now is the time to follow the example of Australia and the UK," demands Josef Pfabigan, CEO of "Vier Pfoten".
Pressure from the EU Parliament
The animal rights activists have numerous supporters in politics. Red MEP Günther Sidl is also fighting for an end to animal transports. "The EU must put an end to this unnecessary animal suffering and set the course for more regionality by only allowing animals to be transported to the nearest slaughterhouse. This is the best way to prevent animal suffering and reduce climate-damaging transportation," he says in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper.
ÖVP MEP and farmer Alexander Bernhuber is also in favor of "more animal welfare and less animal transport". "Above all, live animal transports of animals for slaughter by ship halfway around the world should be stopped. The aim must be to help regional and sustainable animal husbandry and agriculture in Europe achieve a comprehensive breakthrough. Where animal transportation cannot be avoided, the highest animal welfare standards must be adhered to," he demands in an interview with the "Krone".
Animal transport important for breeding
Transporting animals to third countries for slaughter is prohibited in Austria. However, the export of breeding cattle is important to enable self-sufficiency in milk in countries such as Algeria, explains Bernhuber. "This is not only an important source of income for agriculture in Austria, but also an opportunity for local farmers to generate income."
