Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Scared hours

Mini pony foal Macy fought her way back to life

Nachrichten
20.05.2024 08:00

Minishetland pony Macy did not have an easy start. Because she was born far too early, dedicated vets had to fight for her life.

comment0 Kommentare

"When we came into the stables in the morning, she was suddenly lying there - three weeks early!" says Melina Wuggonig, who has been running a Minishetland breeding farm in Berg im Drautal for four years. The young mare, who had given birth to the foal quite unexpectedly, was unremarkable during the preliminary examinations and was also doing well after the premature birth - but the foal's condition was a major cause for concern.

"She didn't want to drink, we tried to encourage her - unfortunately she became weaker and weaker," says Wuggonig, describing the anxious hours. The poor pony fought for its life, the Upper Carinthian woman desperately tried to reach a vet. Animal owners know how difficult it is to reach a vet in an emergency - the foal was also born on a weekend: "It really was a catastrophe!"

The foal was completely weak after the premature birth! (Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
The foal was completely weak after the premature birth!
(Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
(Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
(Bild: Melina Wuggonig)

Then the drama: "She suddenly stopped breathing, no longer had a heartbeat!" The hobby breeder tried to revive the motionless animal: "It was only when we poured water over the pony for the second time that she woke up! She was dead for a few moments - she was only 12 hours old!"

Rescue in distress
Fortunately, a vet from the Equine Docs in St. Veit traveled to Upper Carinthia late in the evening and helped the foal with medication. The next morning, Wuggonig was able to take the young mini pony to the clinic in Magdalensberg: "I and my whole family are really grateful!" says the horse lover. The foal remained under treatment for over a week, with the clinic's vets calling the worried breeder every day to keep her up to date: "The week was very intense for all of us!" Then the big sigh of relief: the filly had fought her way back!

Melina Wuggonig is determined to keep Macy - she had an intense time. (Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
Melina Wuggonig is determined to keep Macy - she had an intense time.
(Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
Macy now has three playmates - here you can see her with her half-sister. (Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
Macy now has three playmates - here you can see her with her half-sister.
(Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
She is now enjoying her young life to the full (Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
She is now enjoying her young life to the full
(Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
Macy is now healthy and lively! (Bild: Melina Wuggonig)
Macy is now healthy and lively!
(Bild: Melina Wuggonig)

The Minishetland girl is now well and almost a month old: "We called her Macy. The name means 'God's gift' - it fits perfectly!"

Macy is now enjoying her life on the farm to the full, passing the time with three new playmates: "We will certainly keep her - she is our little miracle," says the young hobby breeder.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Jennifer Kapellari
Jennifer Kapellari
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
explore
Neue "Stories" entdecken
Beta
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf