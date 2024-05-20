Scared hours
Mini pony foal Macy fought her way back to life
Minishetland pony Macy did not have an easy start. Because she was born far too early, dedicated vets had to fight for her life.
"When we came into the stables in the morning, she was suddenly lying there - three weeks early!" says Melina Wuggonig, who has been running a Minishetland breeding farm in Berg im Drautal for four years. The young mare, who had given birth to the foal quite unexpectedly, was unremarkable during the preliminary examinations and was also doing well after the premature birth - but the foal's condition was a major cause for concern.
"She didn't want to drink, we tried to encourage her - unfortunately she became weaker and weaker," says Wuggonig, describing the anxious hours. The poor pony fought for its life, the Upper Carinthian woman desperately tried to reach a vet. Animal owners know how difficult it is to reach a vet in an emergency - the foal was also born on a weekend: "It really was a catastrophe!"
Then the drama: "She suddenly stopped breathing, no longer had a heartbeat!" The hobby breeder tried to revive the motionless animal: "It was only when we poured water over the pony for the second time that she woke up! She was dead for a few moments - she was only 12 hours old!"
Rescue in distress
Fortunately, a vet from the Equine Docs in St. Veit traveled to Upper Carinthia late in the evening and helped the foal with medication. The next morning, Wuggonig was able to take the young mini pony to the clinic in Magdalensberg: "I and my whole family are really grateful!" says the horse lover. The foal remained under treatment for over a week, with the clinic's vets calling the worried breeder every day to keep her up to date: "The week was very intense for all of us!" Then the big sigh of relief: the filly had fought her way back!
The Minishetland girl is now well and almost a month old: "We called her Macy. The name means 'God's gift' - it fits perfectly!"
Macy is now enjoying her life on the farm to the full, passing the time with three new playmates: "We will certainly keep her - she is our little miracle," says the young hobby breeder.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
