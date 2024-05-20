Mini pony foal Macy fought her way back to life

Rescue in distress

Fortunately, a vet from the Equine Docs in St. Veit traveled to Upper Carinthia late in the evening and helped the foal with medication. The next morning, Wuggonig was able to take the young mini pony to the clinic in Magdalensberg: "I and my whole family are really grateful!" says the horse lover. The foal remained under treatment for over a week, with the clinic's vets calling the worried breeder every day to keep her up to date: "The week was very intense for all of us!" Then the big sigh of relief: the filly had fought her way back!