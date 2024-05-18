Film festival at Lake Wörthersee celebrates its 60th birthday

You should celebrate the festivals as they fall - Chris Roberts has even made a hit song out of it. The singer has been in front of the camera several times for Karl Spiehs, the "Super Nose" of "Lisa Film". And "Lisa Film GmbH", in turn, is known for the fact that nobody can fool her when it comes to partying. "So we've come full circle and are celebrating the 60th birthday of a production company that has made Lake Wörthersee famous all over the world and written cinema and television history in the process," says boss Michael Kraiger.