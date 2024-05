Von der Leyen must not “slip to the right”

"There can be no common future with many of the parties that are grouped together in the Group of European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR)," Juncker told the Swiss newspaper Tages-Anzeiger. The Luxembourger emphasized: "A coalition with the Polish PiS or Viktor Orbán's Fidesz must not be allowed to go unchallenged." As a member of the European People's Party, which also includes the CDU and CSU, he would vigorously oppose "such a slide into the right-wing corner". "I hope that the firewall will not really crumble," said Juncker.