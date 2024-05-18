Lech-Oberlech mountain railroad
The “Zipfelbob affair” enters the next round
Public exchange of blows between the accused employees and those responsible at the Lech-Oberlech mountain railroad. Around 370,000 euros are said to have been embezzled.
The Lech "Zipfelbob affair" became public knowledge on 14 May 2024. In a press release, those responsible at Bergbahn Lech-Oberlech announced that twelve employees, some of them former, were suspected of tax evasion and embezzlement. Specifically, they are alleged to have pocketed income from the rental of Zipfelbobs. "For reasons of transparency and to avoid any appearance of a cover-up, the company has decided to inform the public promptly and actively about these facts," said those responsible at the mountain railroads on Saturday.
A day earlier, four employees had spoken out through their lawyers and vehemently denied the allegations of having embezzled around 370,000 euros. The management of the mountain railroads had already allowed the rental of Zipfel bobsleighs in the 1980s. Some of the employees had bought the bobsleighs with their own money and made them available.
Nothing more than a protective claim, the employers now believe. "The allegation that employees were permitted to operate the bobsleigh rental on their own account is contrived. This assessment is also clearly denied by a former company manager," it said in a statement on Saturday. In addition, the minutes of the voluntary interviews, which were signed by the employees, show a completely different picture. "They admitted that they were aware of the fact that these were illegal transactions that bypassed the company and were not legal." The ball is now in the court of the tax office and the public prosecutor's office. There seems to be no end in sight to the Zipfelbob affair.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.