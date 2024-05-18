The “Zipfelbob affair” enters the next round

Nothing more than a protective claim, the employers now believe. "The allegation that employees were permitted to operate the bobsleigh rental on their own account is contrived. This assessment is also clearly denied by a former company manager," it said in a statement on Saturday. In addition, the minutes of the voluntary interviews, which were signed by the employees, show a completely different picture. "They admitted that they were aware of the fact that these were illegal transactions that bypassed the company and were not legal." The ball is now in the court of the tax office and the public prosecutor's office. There seems to be no end in sight to the Zipfelbob affair.